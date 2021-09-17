Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in August

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RKSCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Rockshield Capital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

