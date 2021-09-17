ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RKWBF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

RKWBF stock opened at $531.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.98. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $346.00 and a 52 week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

