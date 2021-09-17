ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00. 144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00.

About ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

