Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $25,280,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $324.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,880. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.54 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

