Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,758 shares of company stock worth $178,608,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $323.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a 1 year low of $157.54 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

