Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,173. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 197.01 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.54 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

