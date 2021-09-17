Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.13% of Roku worth $76,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $323.09 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.54 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,758 shares of company stock worth $178,608,131 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

