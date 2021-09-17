Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.47 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

