ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $988,352.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00432449 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

