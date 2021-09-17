Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.35.

CNI opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

