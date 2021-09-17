Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVE. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$11.08. 6,250,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of C$22.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

