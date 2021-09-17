Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down previously from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Shares of BB traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.75. 1,052,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,605. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.04.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.1707883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

