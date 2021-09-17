Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.43 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

