RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 2,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 935,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Specifically, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,584,933.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,216,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,698 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

