RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.98

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.98 and last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 2280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Get RPM International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RPM International by 66.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.