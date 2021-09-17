Rune Price Hits $247.58 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $4.78 million and $224,025.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $247.58 or 0.00522001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00117929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00172189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.08 or 0.07259557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,414.03 or 0.99970163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00824478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.