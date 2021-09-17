Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,067 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 283,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 241,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 747,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 211,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE HASI opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

