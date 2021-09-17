Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,793 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Party City Holdco worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTY. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,972,852 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.85 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $766.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

