Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,682 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NewMarket worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEU opened at $327.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.28 and a 200-day moving average of $347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

