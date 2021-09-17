Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 1,406.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Oportun Financial worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $734,060. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPRT stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

