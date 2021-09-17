Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 273,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.03 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.