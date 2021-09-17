Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

