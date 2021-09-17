Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,946 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.