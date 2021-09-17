Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 29.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 9.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,021,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

