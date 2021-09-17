Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

