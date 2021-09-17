Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGRX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

