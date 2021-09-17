Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.06 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

