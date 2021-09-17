Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Kirkland’s worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $20,555,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $8,836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $3,411,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

