Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Endo International worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.72 on Friday. Endo International plc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Endo International Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

