Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 1,304.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 79,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

