Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after buying an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 457,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,714,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

