Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,220 shares of company stock worth $1,118,438. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $96.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.