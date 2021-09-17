Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,541 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

SCHN stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

