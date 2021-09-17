Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SiriusPoint worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.