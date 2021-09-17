Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108,398 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PBF Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 520,132 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PBF Energy by 1,731.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 387,036 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.