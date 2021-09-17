Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of CoreCivic worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

