Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SPX FLOW worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

