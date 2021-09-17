Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Itamar Medical worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $488.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

