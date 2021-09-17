Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $249,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $2,421,417.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.