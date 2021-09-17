Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,344,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,260,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,776,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,586,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of PRVA opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

