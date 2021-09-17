Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,153 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Lands’ End worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $289,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.