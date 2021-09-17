Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 49,271 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

