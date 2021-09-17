Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

