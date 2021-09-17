Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFII opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

