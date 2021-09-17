Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

NYSE CIT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

