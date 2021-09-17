Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,709 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Onto Innovation worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

