Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 194,225 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,225 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.35% of iMedia Brands worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.83. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

