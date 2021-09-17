Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,929 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.20. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

