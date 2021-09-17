Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 906 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHIL stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day moving average is $171.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.55 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

