Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 94,467 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $24.26 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

